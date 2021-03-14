Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Innospec worth $27,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 20.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $105.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

