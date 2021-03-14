Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the February 11th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Innovative Food stock remained flat at $$0.46 during trading on Friday. 79,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
Innovative Food Company Profile
