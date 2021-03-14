Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the February 11th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Innovative Food stock remained flat at $$0.46 during trading on Friday. 79,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

