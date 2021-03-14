Insights Network Hits Market Cap of $5.38 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $19,772.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.48 or 0.00640783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00025010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00035854 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,141,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

