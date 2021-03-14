Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Down 45.8% in February

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the February 11th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,726. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insignia Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 52.71% of Insignia Systems worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

