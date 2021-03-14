Insured Finance Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and $1.34 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00444669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00061438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00091767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00066830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00505188 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,166 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

