Insureum (ISR) Trading 37.6% Higher Over Last Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Insureum has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $6.92 million and $1.26 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.08 or 0.00651989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

