INT (INT) Tops One Day Volume of $2.28 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, INT has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. INT has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.78 or 0.00648654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070499 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00034822 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

