Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Intel reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,172,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,132,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $255.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

