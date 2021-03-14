Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the February 11th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INUV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other Inuvo news, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 497,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,191. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,369 shares of company stock valued at $176,158. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 817,625 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INUV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. 7,682,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,790,463. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. Research analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

