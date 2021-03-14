Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Stock Position Lessened by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,553 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 6.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Tlwm bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.