Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,248 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 16.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter.

BSCS stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

