Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the February 11th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PXI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,046. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 330.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

