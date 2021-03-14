Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Down 40.8% in February

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the February 11th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.30. 40,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,571. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $185.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.11 and a 200 day moving average of $150.61.

