Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the February 11th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 207,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

