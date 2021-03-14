Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,258. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $373,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

