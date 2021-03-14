Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Up 65.2% in February

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the February 11th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

VMO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 102,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,611. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.