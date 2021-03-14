Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) is Change Path LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,620 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Change Path LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $38,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 138,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

OMFL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 88,736 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27.

