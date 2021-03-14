Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Down 44.0% in February

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the February 11th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. 75,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $49.70.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

