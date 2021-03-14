InvestDigital One Day Volume Reaches $78,699.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar. One InvestDigital token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $305,316.44 and approximately $78,699.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.50 or 0.00636185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00034896 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,392,729 tokens. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.