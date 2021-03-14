IONChain Market Capitalization Hits $312,231.67 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $312,231.67 and approximately $4,305.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

