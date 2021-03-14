IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. IOTA has a market cap of $3.70 billion and $69.29 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00057175 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

