IOTA Price Reaches $1.34 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002229 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and $79.60 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00059854 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

