IoTeX Price Hits $0.0516 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 92.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $497.40 million and approximately $268.26 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.00652025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00070679 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

