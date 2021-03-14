IQeon (IQN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.07 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00004277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $14.07 million and approximately $554,497.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

