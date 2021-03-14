Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 75.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

