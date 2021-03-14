Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,821 shares of company stock worth $3,843,900. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE IRM opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

