iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.3% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.96. 1,453,797 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

