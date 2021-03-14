iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $30,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,968,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,444,000 after buying an additional 1,004,557 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 411,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after buying an additional 112,037 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 99,313 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 108,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,139,000.

IXJ stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $79.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

