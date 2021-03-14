iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $30,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Inc. - iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $43.81 on Friday. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inc. - iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inc. - iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.