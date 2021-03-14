iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $158.51 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.23.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

