iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 45.1% in February

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 11th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWZS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 102,245 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 254.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 245,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares during the period.

EWZS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,457. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

