iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 147.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $29,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $76.20.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.