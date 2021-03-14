iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises about 3.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $31,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $345.66 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.59 and a 200-day moving average of $337.30.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

