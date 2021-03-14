iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 252.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,444,000 after acquiring an additional 485,874 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.61. 3,389,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,160. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $397.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.59 and a 200 day moving average of $362.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

