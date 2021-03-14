iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $141.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $141.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

