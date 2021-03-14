Isomer Partners LP Makes New $16.57 Million Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Isomer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,569,000. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises about 2.7% of Isomer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Isomer Partners LP owned approximately 0.38% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $20,420,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,053. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $251.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.58.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

