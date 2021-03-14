Isomer Partners LP Makes New Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Isomer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 272,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,000. Open Lending accounts for 1.6% of Isomer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Isomer Partners LP owned about 0.21% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,562,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 783,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,080. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

