ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 11th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.95. 20,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. ITOCHU has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

