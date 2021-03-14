ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 11th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.95. 20,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. ITOCHU has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter.
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.