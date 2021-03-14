ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in February

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. ITV has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

