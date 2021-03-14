Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the February 11th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVH. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

