IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 11th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IZEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IZEA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,979. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $242.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

