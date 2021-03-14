Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the February 11th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 933,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,815 shares of company stock worth $5,364,471. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jabil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Jabil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,878. Jabil has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

