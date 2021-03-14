James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 64.4% in February

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the February 11th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of JHX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 55,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,552. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

