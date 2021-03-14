Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Japan Hotel REIT Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NIPOF remained flat at $$517.50 during midday trading on Friday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a twelve month low of $355.00 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.50.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

