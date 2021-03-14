Jarvis+ (JAR) One Day Volume Tops $185,967.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $543,419.39 and $185,967.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00645709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00034672 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.