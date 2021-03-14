Jarvis Network Price Tops $0.20 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $5.75 million and $871,441.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 32.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.00442103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00062938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00092005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.41 or 0.00502245 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.