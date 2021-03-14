JBJ Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 3.6% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,993,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58.

