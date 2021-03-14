JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.82 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

