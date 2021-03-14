JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $21.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $207.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.47 and its 200 day moving average is $187.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

