JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $83.65 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 19.0% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $83,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 492,543 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.55.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

